The Dallas Cowboys drafted several intriguing players in 2024, but one of the rookies already standing out as a sleeper was wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. A sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State, Flournoy entered the league with questions about his small-school background but impressed coaches with his size and ability to create separation.

With CeeDee Lamb entrenched as WR1 and uncertainty behind him, Flournoy was quickly viewed as a potential contributor if given the opportunity.

Now that chance has arrived. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys officially promoted the rookie to the 53-man roster ahead of their divisional clash with the New York Giants. In addition, defensive backs Zion Childress and Robert Rochell were also elevated from the practice squad, bolstering depth in the secondary.

Flournoy's promotion signals the coaching staff's belief that he could carve out snaps sooner rather than later, especially in an offense looking for more reliable options behind Lamb.

Article Continues Below

Flournoy's path has been one of steady growth. At Southeast Missouri State, he displayed strong hands and physicality, leading to over 1,800 yards receiving in his final college season and 13 touchdowns. That production, paired with an impressive showing in pre-draft workouts, earned him his spot in Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys continue to explore options to strengthen their roster in other areas. Stephen Jones confirmed that the team remains interested in veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after his recent visit to Dallas. Though no deal has been finalized, Jones emphasized Clowney could still provide valuable disruption in limited snaps, helping offset the loss of Micah Parsons.

Adding a player of Clowney's pedigree, even in a rotational role, would give offensive coordinator Klayton Adams another weapon up front.

For now, though, Flournoy's elevation is the immediate headline. It represents his reward for his persistence and a potential spark for a Cowboys offense searching for depth in the passing game as they prepare for a key NFC East showdown against the Giants next Sunday.