After losing Chauncey Golston to the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys invested in another depth pass-rusher. During the second day of the free agency negotiating window, the Cowboys agreed to a deal with former New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner.

The Cowboys will sign Turner to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, per Ian Rapoport. The deal will reportedly include $2 million guaranteed.

Once on the roster, Turner has a chance to fight for a meaningful role with the Cowboys. No one will supplant All-Pro edge-rusher Micah Parsons, but Turner can compete with Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams for the starting job left behind by DeMarcus Lawrence.

Despite entering the league as a first-rounder, Turner struggled to carve out a role through four years with the Saints. Injuries limited him to just 15 games in his first three years before he spent all of 2024 purely as a backup to Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson and Chase Young.

Even as a backup, Turner is coming off the healthiest and most successful year of his career. He posted career highs across the board in 2024, managing 21 tackles and two sacks in 16 games.

Cowboys add Payton Turner to busy free agency

Turner's deal is the third defensive addition the Cowboys made in the free agency negotiating period. He joins Markquese Bell, Solomon Thomas and C.J. Goodwin as the team's defensive acquisitions. Dallas also extended defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa with a four-year, $80 million deal.

The recent moves were all made based on the input of Matt Eberflus, who will take over as defensive coordinator in 2025. Eberflus took over for Mike Zimmer, whom the team announced in January would not be returning after just a one-year stint.

Before his infamous head coaching run with the Chicago Bears, Eberflus worked as an NFL defensive assistant for 12 years — seven with the Cowboys. Eberflus served as the team's linebackers coach from 2011 to 2017. During his final two seasons with Dallas, he doubled as the team's passing game coordinator.

Offensively, the Cowboys announced they would be signing running back Javonte Williams and guard Robert Jones. They also re-signed slot receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin. The addition of Williams and Jones addressed significant needs for Dallas, who lost longtime guard Zack Martin to retirement early in the offseason.

The entire Cowboys team will begin a new era in 2025, led by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer succeeds Mike McCarthy after spending the last three years on his coaching staff.