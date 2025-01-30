Busy putting together a staff, Brian Schottenheimer got support from quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Emmitt Smith doesn’t sound too impressed with Jerry Jones’ decision to hire Schottenheimer as the Cowboys head coach.

The Cowboys’ Hall of Fame running back said he thinks the team should have looked a little harder at bigger names, according to sportslens.com.

”I’m going to reserve most of my comments for a later date, but right now I’m just soaking it in,” Smith said. “What has happened and trying to analyze where we go from here and what it is going to look like. I don’t even know who he has on his staff yet, who he retained, who he got rid of, who he’s bringing in.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer facing criticism early

Smith added that he wants to “see where it goes” in terms of Schottenheimer being the head coach.

“There’s a lot of open-ended questions right now for me to give any type of evaluation,” says Smith. “But we do have a new head coach, and when I say we, the Dallas Cowboys organization have a new head coach.”

But Smith couldn’t refrain from pitching a former teammate’s name as one the Cowboys may have let get away. He said Deion Sanders should have been given a longer look.

”I know Deion has done a tremendous job in Colorado with limited resources,” Smith said. “And unfortunately for some African-American coaches, we always start off with limited resources and do the best we can with it.

“I think Deion is definitely proving that he can manage. He can put together a staff under limited conditions. He’s done it at Jackson State, he’s done it at Colorado, and he’s bringing in Hall of Fame players to help and assist. The game itself has changed so much. And I think Deion has a way of connecting with current players and younger players as well.

“It is kind of disappointing that from an opportunity standpoint, he wasn’t considered high enough to do it. But like I said, some things have to play themselves out.”

Smith didn’t offer the same support for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who will be calling plays for the division-rival Eagles in the Super Bowl.

”They got rid of him,” Smith said. “They sent him to Philly and now he’s doing a tremendous job with the Eagles. And they find themselves in the Super Bowl. But I’m not sure if that’s the answer either. I think the Cowboys need a defensive-minded coach. I really do.”