Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend gets vulnerable in her first Instagram post following the death of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive end.

Catalina Mancera, who is pregnant with the late NFL star's first child, made a tribute post on Instagram on Monday, November 24 with photos and videos of their relationship.

“I’ve been holding off doing this bc I don’t want to accept this as my new reality,” Mancera wrote. “I still have a glimpse of hope Marshawn will walk through our front door singing and dancing to the music he was listening to in the car. This isn’t my life anymore, I’m now living my worst nightmare. Marshawn was more than just my boyfriend he was my best friend my muse and my reason.”

Kneeland died of an apparent suicide following a police chase earlier this month.

“I feel like I’ve sunken deeper into a dark hole,” Mancera continued. “My sweet boy is really gone. The things that I would do just to hold you one more time and tell you how much you mean to me. But now I have you to watch over me and wait for me on the other side. I will see you again. Thank you for choosing me and allowing me to love you. I will forever be grateful of the time we did get to spend together.”

Mancera concluded her post on how she will remember her late boyfriend, “Your laugh will always be imprinted in my mind. I will carry your legacy as long as I’m still here. I don’t know what life has in store for me but you will be a part of my every step. You will never be forgotten. I’ll love you forever my sweet angel.”

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys have been honoring Kneeland since his death with a tribute to him with decals on their helmets, a foundation to help Mancera and their baby, as well as dedicating their last two wins to the former defensive end. In their first game back from their bye week, the Cowboys wore t-shirts, and decals on their helmets which the latter they will wear throughout the season according to Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 on Nov. 16. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke about how “tough” the game was without Kneeland and how they will continue to make tribute to him.

“They wanted to honor him, and we’re not done honoring him,” Schottenheimer told reporters after the game. “He’s a part of our family forever. But it’s been tough, man. I mean, these past 11 days have been really tough. I’m proud of those guys because just the way they played today, they played with Marshawn’s play style.”

In their first home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 23 since Kneeland's passing, the Cowboys came back from a 21-point deficit to win 24-21. Mancera was also in attendance for the Eagles game.

“That was for Marshawn right there, I know he helped us get that one,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Fox Sports. “Defense played a hell of a game.”