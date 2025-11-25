Jerry Jones is one of the more talked-about names in all of sports. Whenever you hear someone mention the Cowboys, Jones immediately comes to mind. He is one of the most famous owners in professional sports, and his journey to where he is today will always be remembered.

As everyone knows, the Cowboys have not won a championship since 1995-96. Jones has received more scrutiny over that drought since maybe any other owner during this time. One former Cowboys player and current Cowboys legend, Darren Woodson, is coming to his former owner's defense with a generational take about being an owner.

“Now that I’ve watched the Netflix series and I’m a business owner, I’m a two-time business owner. I own a software company, and I’m a major partner in this commercial real estate firm. I understand how to run a business, right? And the sacrifice that it takes, the sacrifice this man made for this organization and for the Dallas Cowboys, is unmatched. I firmly believe he is the greatest owner of our generation.”

Woodson continued about Jones as a general manager, and that is a different conversation in itself.

Article Continues Below

“Now, I am not going to say he is the greatest GM, but as far as ownership and what he has built and what he has done for the NFL, that is the appreciation I have for him as a businessman.”

Jerry Jones may never win another Super Bowl as owner of the Cowboys because the team is not in a position to win right now. That doesn't take away from what he has accomplished, as he built something that will never die.

Here is what Jones said about wide receiver George Pickens after his monster game on Sunday.