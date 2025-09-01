The Dallas Cowboys are in an awkward spot heading into the new season. Dallas recently traded away superstar Micah Parsons, which has most fans and analysts down on the Cowboys. But one projection has the Cowboys playing well this fall.

ESPN's Seth Walder released an article on Monday packed with predictions ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

One of the more surprising predictions, from ESPN's Football Power Index, is the Dallas will win the NFC East in 2025. Even after trading away Micah Parsons.

“Though the preseason chatter was all about Micah Parsons and his eventual trade, the remaining foundation of this team still included Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens,” Walder wrote. “Considering Prescott finished second in QBR in 2023, Dallas was always capable of having a quality offense, and it was good enough in this case to make up for missing Parsons. Young pass rushers Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams stepping up helped, too.”

Ultimately, the Cowboys won the NFC East with a 9-8 record. That in and of itself is a surprising prediction, in part because the Eagles missed the playoffs.

But Dallas loses a close game against Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs. Which does sound like what the Cowboys would do.

The Cowboys winning the NFC East would be a surprising outcome in 2025. But it is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Cowboys open the 2025 season against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football

Dallas will start the 2025 season with a huge test against a division rival.

The Cowboys and Eagles will play each other in the first game of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Philadelphia must be pleased about the timing of the Micah Parsons trade in relation to this game. Dallas does not have much time to scheme up their defense without Parsons in the picture.

If the Cowboys want to have success against the Eagles, they'll need to lean on their offense. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb can do a lot of damage on their own. Add George Pickens to the mix and Dallas is even more dangerous.

Thursday's game will be an early test of Brian Schottenheimer's new offensive scheme. Though he may still keep a few cards up his sleeve for later in the season.

Cowboys at Eagles kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Thursday. It will be nationally televised on NBC and will stream on the Peacock website and app.