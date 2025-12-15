After the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, 34-26, it has diminished the team's chances drastically of reaching the postseason. As rumors will no doubt surround the Cowboys due to the disappointing season, quarterback Dak Prescott sends a message to the team amidst what is likely a lost year.

One could say that the morale is low for Dallas with the season seemingly done in regard to their playoff chances, but Prescott would speak on the goals for the team for the rest of the season.

“You’re a professional football player,” Prescott said, according to Jon Machota. “You have to come to work and give your absolute best, regardless. Unfortunately, I’m sure the playoffs are out of the picture. But it’s about taking pride in who you are as a man, and not only that, and your job and everything that’s gotten you to this point. I know for a lot of guys, and just the business of the world, that’s interviews for some people. You can’t just give up, you can’t just stop.”

Dak Prescott on message to the Cowboys

While the Cowboys' loss to the Vikings is one that the franchise is frustrated by, Prescott advocates that the team doesn't lose track and still sets up for every game like it's crucial. He would say that “nothing's going to change” for him in terms of preparation, and that he looks to spread that influence.

“When you get to the game days, it’s a celebration of the hard work that you’ve put in through your preparation,” Prescott said. “My message to anybody around me is take pride in who you are as a man and who you are as a football player, and the job responsibility that you have and what that entails is giving your best every day. And if you don’t, you probably won’t be in this league for long.”

In the loss, Prescott only threw for 294 yards, as with Dallas at 6-7-1, they look to get back in the win column as they face the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.