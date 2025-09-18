The Dallas Cowboys were, predictably, left thin at defensive end after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the regular season opener. To address their need on the edge, the Cowboys signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal this weekend.

After a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, the 12th-year veteran will continue his career in Dallas. And Clowney will be donning a new jersey number with the Cowboys.

The former Pro Bowler has worn four different numbers (90, 99, 24 and 7) during his decade-plus in the league. But those numbers are all currently being used in Dallas. So Clowney has decided to wear No. 42 for his new team, per insider Jordan Schultz.

#Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney is wearing No. 42 for his new team: pic.twitter.com/WIQP0rextW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jadeveon Clowney hopes to showcase talent with Cowboys

The Cowboys will be the seventh different team Clowney has suited up for since being selected first overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Houston, earning three Pro Bowl nods. But after being franchise tagged prior to the 2019 campaign, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

After a year in Seattle, Clowney signed a series of one-year deals with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys contract is the sixth-straight one-year deal Clowney has signed.

The 32-year-old DE had a solid season for Carolina in 2024. Clowney totaled 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defended in 14 games with the Panthers. Now he’ll join a Cowboys team that suddenly finds itself without its best defensive player.

Dallas is 1-1 heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys are coming off a shootout victory over the New York Giants. But the team has just three sacks after two games. It’s an area Jerry Jones and company are calling on Clowney to improve.

For his part, Clowney chose to sign with the Cowboys to showcase his talent. The well-traveled edge rusher recognizes the importance of prime time games. And Dallas offers plenty of exposure for its players.

The Cowboys have five prime time games remaining on the schedule.. And the team’s Week 18 rematch against the Giants could get the flex treatment if a playoff berth is on the line. But even when Dallas isn’t playing in prime time, it's still one of the most visible franchises in sports. Whether its diehard fans of “America’s Team” or rubberneckers attracted to the spectacle of Jerry Jones’ squad, the Cowboys draw attention. Now Clowney will be part of the show.