In his first game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, running back Javonte Williams is very much looking forward to the 2025 NFL season. Despite the Cowboys' 24-20 loss in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer's Super Bowl aspirations remain intact. And perhaps the same could be said about Williams.

Williams reflected on Week 1's loss amid his Cowboys debut, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I feel like I did pretty good. I probably could have had some better pass protecting,” Williams said. “One time, I let the linebacker slip off on Dak. Other than that, I feel like everybody played good. I like the offense. We got playmakers at every position. So, I mean, it’s gonna be scary.”

Amidst the Cowboys' scoreless second half, the Eagles needed just a field goal to grab a four-point lead in the third quarter before eventually sealing their first win of the regular season. Dak Prescott finished 21 of 34 for 188 yards. Javonte Williams ran both of the Cowboys' touchdowns, amassing 54 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Brian Schottenheimer believes in Cowboys' Super Bowl chances

Article Continues Below

One regular-season opening loss isn't going to discourage head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys. While the Cowboys' sluggish effort in Week 1's loss to the Eagles headlined the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, the season's goal for Schottenheimer hasn't changed.

Schottenheimer believes he's still leading a Super Bowl-contending team and reminded reporters of that while reflecting on the Cowboys' first loss of the season, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I still think we can win a Super Bowl. That's the goal. That's not going to change,” Schottenheimer said. “I mean, we've got the right type of guys. We got good players.”

“You saw what we're capable of in the first half offensively. You saw what we're capable of in the second half defensively. We've just got to put the game together in a more complementary fashion because that's what we're capable of.”

With extra days of practice due to the NFL's Opening Night in Brazil on Thursday, the Cowboys will have additional time to prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Giants on Sunday.