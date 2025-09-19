While the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their road battle against the Bears, Dak Prescott talked about the offense leaving meat on the bone. However, defense has been an issue, and owner Jerry Jones had an honest take on making a trade for help, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on if they’re open to adding defensive help via trade: “Absolutely, I’m open for business period relative now that we have those extra picks. We should be.”

It’s an interesting thought. If the Cowboys are willing to open the draft-pick vault and get a pass-rush disruptor, they might find themselves back in the Super Bowl conversation. But it’s possible they would find trade competition from the division rival Commanders. However, the Commanders don’t have the draft capital the Cowboys possess.

Would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pull off another trade?

Jones remains in defense mode over the team’s trade of Micah Parsons, according to NFL.com.

“There are 30 other teams, other than the Cowboys, playing without Micah,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “There's ways to play defense and scheme that don't necessarily involve, on any player, whether it be Deion Sanders, looking way back, or who it is. A lot of people won a lot of games and didn't have Deion Sanders on the field for them. How'd that happen? That's called, you've got to have about minimum 40-something players to play this game.

“I see an allocation. I see more of an allocation here,” Jones explained. “As opposed to Herschel Walker, which was to basically get draft picks and was basically a recognition that we would compete on another day, this was not that. This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one.”

The Cowboys have problems on defense, although their offense has looked very strong. Not so coincidentally, it was the trade for George Pickens that seems to have re-energized the overall offense.

So the Cowboys deal for Pickens, deal away Parsons, and now they’re talking about using some of what they got for Parsons to get defensive help. But here’s the off thing. If the conscious decision was to get multiple players for Parsons, how does it make sense to trade some of the future players this year to get a player who isn’t as good as Parsons? Wouldn’t it have made more sense to keep Parsons?

Also, to get a truly impactful defensive player, it will mean acquiring a big contract. Wouldn’t it have been better to just pay Parsons?