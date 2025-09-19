The Dallas Cowboys escaped with a win last week. They hardly looked like contenders, though. After surrendering more than 500 yards to the Giants, the defense has come under heavy fire heading into Week 3. Now, Dallas heads to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team that has been equally porous. They have given up an NFL-worst 79 points through two weeks. Something has to give Sunday night. For Dallas, the key X-factor will be its embattled defense.

Previewing Cowboys vs. Bears

The Cowboys and Bears square off in a Week 3 matchup that promises plenty of fireworks. Chicago has already surrendered a helluva ton of points through two games, while Dallas has allowed 61. With both defenses struggling, this contest has all the makings of a high-scoring shootout where explosive plays could decide the outcome.

Dallas is coming off a 40-37 victory over the Giants. That was a game that exposed the Cowboys' vulnerable secondary. Russell Wilson torched them for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now heads back to Chicago determined to make a statement against his former team. The Bears, meanwhile, are licking their wounds after a 52-21 drubbing by the Lions. With Dallas QB Dak Prescott protected by a strong offensive line and throwing to weapons like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the Cowboys seem better equipped to rebound. Still, their shaky defense remains the big question mark.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Dallas Cowboys' X-factor for blockbuster Week 3 clash vs. Chicago Bears.

Cowboys defense under the microscope

The Cowboys may have beaten the Giants, but their defensive performance was alarming. Dallas allowed 506 total yards. That included 422 passing yards, which was the most they’ve given up through the air since 2016. Wilson connected on seven passes of 25 yards or more, three of which went for at least 45 yards. The Cowboys even gave up a deep touchdown in the final seconds, a play that nearly cost them the game.

Statistically, Dallas has allowed the third-most passing yards in the league through two weeks. What’s puzzling is the inconsistency. Just a week earlier, they held Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts to 144 passing yards and limited AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to a combined four receptions. Right now, nobody knows which version of the Cowboys’ defense will show up in Chicago.

Injury woes and secondary struggles

Part of Dallas’ problem has been availability. Cornerback DaRon Bland missed last week with a foot injury. Yes, Jerry Jones insists he’ll be back soon. That said, foot injuries for defensive backs are rarely straightforward. Even if Bland returns in the next few weeks, the Cowboys can’t rely on him to be fully healthy over the long haul.

As for Trevon Diggs, his trajectory also sparks concern. Once touted as a cornerstone of the secondary, his form has dipped. That has left Dallas vulnerable on the back end. Without consistent play from their top corners, opposing receivers are lining up Cowboys matchups as career-best opportunities. Recall that Giants wideout Wan’Dale Robinson torched Dallas for 142 yards. That was 42 more than his previous career high. Malik Nabers outpaced even that, exposing just how broken this secondary currently is.

Pressure without Parsons: a missing piece

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys’ defensive identity used to hinge on Micah Parsons collapsing pockets and DeMarcus Lawrence cleaning up. After moving on from Parsons, however, the pass rush no longer dictates games. That has forced Eberflus to get creative. We have seen them blitz from unconventional angles to generate pressure. The problem? More blitzing leaves more holes in coverage. That only compounds the secondary’s issues.

Dallas needs someone to emerge as a consistent disruptor up front. Without it, the defense has to lean heavily on zone coverages. That opens them up to methodical quarterbacks who can pick apart soft spots. The Bears may lack elite passing firepower, but even average quarterbacks have looked like All-Pros against this Dallas defense.

What it means against Chicago

The Bears don’t boast a ferocious passing attack, but they don’t need to if Dallas continues to hemorrhage yardage. Chicago’s weak pass rush means Prescott should thrive offensively. As such, Lamb and Pickens should have field days against overmatched corners. On the flip side, if the Cowboys want to reassert themselves as contenders, it won’t be because of Dak’s arm. It will be because the defense finally shows life.

Eberflus’ homecoming adds intrigue. That said, sentiment won’t fix coverage busts. The Bears' desperation could turn Soldier Field into a hostile setting. Dallas must weather that energy by controlling the line of scrimmage defensively and forcing turnovers. Otherwise, what should be a comfortable win could turn into another high-scoring nail-biter.

Final thoughts

The Cowboys’ offense is fine. Prescott is healthy, Lamb is elite, and Pickens gives them another dynamic option. The offensive line remains steady, and Brandon Aubrey has been clutch in pressure situations. The real story is the defense. If Dallas can’t shore up its secondary and rediscover a pass rush, every game will turn into a shootout. This means that, eventually, they’ll lose more of those than they win.

Chicago’s defense has been worse, which is why Dallas enters as the favorite. However, this game isn’t about the Bears. It’s about whether the Cowboys’ defense can reestablish itself as a unit capable of supporting a championship-caliber offense.