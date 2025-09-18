With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott getting praise from Troy Aikman, the team heads offense first into the battle against the Bears. And Prescott said it could be better, getting honest on the Dallas offense by saying it has left meat on the bone.

Prescott used the comments in reference to the team’s performances over the first two weeks, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Dak Prescott on the Cowboys’ offense: “There’s meat left on the bone. There’s a lot of plays out there that we can make. And when you’re hungry like all of us are, you want to make every play.

“… I’m not gonna put any limitations on (the offense). We can be very explosive. It’s gonna be a fun offense to play in, if we just continue to be multiple, as we continue to marry the run game with the pass game, get those actions going even more. Yeah, it can be scary.”

The Cowboys will carry a record of 1-1 in their game at Chicago.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says offense can be better

Prescott has been playing well this season, said Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, according to a post on X by Machota.

“Troy Aikman on @dfwticket on Dak Prescott: “I have been impressed with Dak, certainly Week 1 and what he was able to do, and then this last game. He’s always had good energy. He’s always had good body language and all that on the field. But in addition to just how well he’s played, I just sense that there’s a confidence about him in the way in which he’s playing that I don’t want to say I haven’t seen it before.

“But I just feel like he’s really dialed in and feeling good about where this offense is going. The way that it’s playing, and the way he’s playing. And usually, to have that, you feel really good about the plays that are coming in and who’s calling them. It just seems to be a pretty good fit right now for Dak and what I’ve seen just as a casual observer.”

Prescott has completed 68.6% of his passes for 549 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but the Cowboys did ring up 40 points against the Giants in Week 2.

It hasn’t been uncommon for people to praise Prescott, who seems to be enjoying his new receiver tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. However, the Cowboys lost to a short-handed Eagles team. And the pass rush was the area the Eagles were short in because of Jalen Carter’s early game ejection. And the Giants simply don’t have a good defense.

Neither do the Bears. So it could be Week 4, against Micah Parsons and Green Bay, before Prescott can really prove there has been a change.