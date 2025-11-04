The Dallas Cowboys may not be finished wheeling and dealing, even after the embarrassing loss to the Cardinals. Owner Jerry Jones said he still wants to win this year, according to a post on X by Clarence Hill Jr.

“Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants to win now: “I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me.

“I've made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite. I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn't deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year.” @1053thefan”

The Cowboys fell to 3-5-1 with a 27-17 home loss on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals’ defense held the vaunted Cowboys’ offense to 10 points, with the other score coming on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Jerry Jones still striving for 2025 Super Bowl

The Cowboys’ defense has been bad, but Jones seems intent on fixing it through trades. He traded for Bengals’ linebacker Logan Wilson and has hinted more deals may come before today’s 4 p.m. deadline.

But going “all in” and giving away draft picks would be a mistake, according to Sports Illustrated.

“If Jones ends up executing splash trades that require losing valuable draft picks, it would be a monumental mistake to attempt to save this Cowboys squad that just got torched by a Cardinals’ offense that had been sleepwalking the past year and half,” Gilberto Manzano wrote. “You could see the disgust in Troy Aikman’s face when Joe Buck informed him of Jones’ big plans for the trade deadline during Monday’s ESPN broadcast.

“A better option for the Cowboys would be to just ride out the bumps this season and hope for the best.”

Aikman said the Cowboys are not a player or two away from turning it around in the second half of the season. Aikman’s eyes seem to tell him what others saw on Monday night. But Jones seems stubborn on the issue, according to dallascowboys.com.

“We have options, and one of the biggest options is whether to do it or not,” Jones said of a trade. “You ask, does tonight, does this win or loss tonight [change anything]. I don't know. I don't know. We could conceivably see something that we ought to do [despite] tonight.”

Still, Jones expressed disappointment about the Cardinals game.

“Tremendous, tremendous,” Jones said when asked how disappointed he was in the outcome of the game. “Disappointed obviously, for our fans. Thought we would play better than this. We just came out and [the Cardinals] had a good game plan. Very disappointed, that's all I can say about that.”