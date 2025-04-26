The Dallas Cowboys addressed their offensive line in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting standout Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick. The move was understandable given Zack Martin’s decision to retire following the 2024 season. However, Mel Kiper Jr. felt the pick was a big reach.

In Day 2 of the draft, the Cowboys bolstered their defense, taking edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round (44th overall) and then landing cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round (76th overall). After selecting Revel out of East Carolina, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was seen hitting a “Trump Dance” to celebrate the pick, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz on X.

Did #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just pull out the 'Trump Dance?' pic.twitter.com/ZVN6JMaUT4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

The Trump Dance eliminates the lower body from the process entirely, making dancing more accessible for the rhythmically challenged or, in Jones’ case, the excessively aged. Of course, for the more adventurous practitioners, a simple back-and-forth knee bend can be added to the standard Trump Dance arm pumps. Although the resulting movement can look like a full-body dry heave if you’re not careful.

The Cowboys address need at cornerback with Shavon Revel Jr.

Defensive back was one of the Cowboys’ pressing team needs this offseason and Jones & company were able to add a quality corner in the third round. Revel was projected as one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 draft before suffering a season-ending ACL tear during practice last September.

Revel decided to declare for the draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility. But the injury damaged his draft stock. However, the Cowboys may have found a bargain after taking Revel with the 76th pick, as he would almost certainly have been off the board long before the third round if he made it through the 2024 season unscathed. Dallas is banking on a full recovery from Revel and a return to his pre-injury form.

In addition to cornerback, the Cowboys were thought to be in the market for a running back. Dallas was linked to Ashton Jeanty ahead of the draft. But the Boise State standout came off the board early as the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the sixth overall pick.

The Cowboys opted not to pursue a rusher in the first three rounds as the team’s approach to the position has become clear. Dallas is in no rush to draft a running back after signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders over the offseason. Although the Cowboys are confident in their free agent additions, the team could still take an RB in Day 3 of the draft, which takes place Saturday.