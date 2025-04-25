The Dallas Cowboys used their first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker after longtime starter Zack Martin announced his retirement this offseason. However, many believe one of the biggest needs on the roster is running back, as the team struggled in that department last season.

With round two approaching, Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, opened up about the Cowboys' plans for running back in the draft. After signing both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, Dallas is in no hurry to pick a running back in rounds two or three, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on 1053 The Fan said Dallas doesn't have to draft a running back. ‘I like what we did in free agency. We don't really feel like we have to pick a position anywhere. We don't feel the need to have to reach.'”

That's a rather bold statement considering the Cowboys finished the 2024-25 season with the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league (1,705). Additionally, the two running backs they acquired in free agency, Williams and Sanders, arguably had the worst years of their careers.

Williams, who played for the Denver Broncos, finished last season with 513 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns off of 139 attempts. His 3.7 yards per carry average is well below the 4.2 league-wide average last season. Meanwhile, Sanders finished the 2024-25 campaign with 205 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns off of 55 attempts playing for the Carolina Panthers. He averaged the same 3.7 yards per attempt as Williams.

The Cowboys didn't have the best year last season as the team finished with a 7-10 record. To be fair, quarterback Dak Prescott missed several games due to a season-ending hamstring injury. Regardless, talking heads believe Dallas has several needs on the roster that must be filled with rounds two through seven remaining in the NFL Draft.

Jones' comments could be a bluff, as there are still several intriguing running backs available in the draft. Guys like TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), and Cam Skattebo (Arizona State) are all still available and are expected to be Day 2 or early Day 3 picks. Day 2 of the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. The Cowboys have picks 44 (second round) and 76 (third round).