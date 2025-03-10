The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games in 2024, due in part to Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury. Now the Cowboys must transition into offseason mode and fix what went wrong last year. One former NFL star believes the Cowboys should start by paying Micah Parsons.

Former Texans star JJ Watt did not hold back when sharing his thoughts about a Micah Parsons extension. Watt believes the Cowboys should already have extended Parsons.

“Reward your players earlier and reap the benefits in the long run,” Watt wrote on social media on Sunday. “Dragging it out not only ends up costing more, it creates unnecessary tension.”

Watt posted his message in response to the Browns extending Myles Garrett on a monster contract extension worth $40 million per season.

The Cowboys faced criticism last offseason for the same behavior. Dallas faced pressure all offseason to extend Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Parsons himself. In fact, the Cowboys literally waited until the last minute to give Prescott his big extension.

Watt pointed out that the problem with waiting to extend star players is that the price is always rising. Look no further than the Myles Garrett extension, which essentially raised the price Parsons' camp will ask for.

“The longer you wait, the higher the price,” Watt concluded.

Cowboy's Micah Parsons situation ‘one to watch' per NFL insider after Myles Garrett extension

NFL insider Jordan Schultz labeled the Micah Parsons contract situation with the Cowboys as ‘one to watch' on Sunday.

Schultz posted a message on social media shortly after the Garrett extension was announced.

“Sources: For weeks, there have been murmurs about whether the #Cowboys will actually give Micah Parsons a record-breaking contract — or if a trade could become a possibility,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. “It still seems far-fetched, but with the market now at $40M per year, this situation is one to watch.”

Schultz seems to be suggesting that Dallas could consider trading Parsons before paying him a massive contract extension.

In reality, the Cowboys will likely drag their feet and extend Parsons later at a higher price.