Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is already preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders by incorporating elements of the team’s offense into his pre-draft training, according to comments made on The Pat McAfee Show.

As the NFL approaches the 2026 Draft scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Mendoza’s preparation has drawn attention across the league. Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah revealed that the former Indiana Hoosiers football quarterback is already studying Las Vegas’ offensive system.

“Well look, I’ve been talking around with people not with the Raiders but with other folks… Fernando Mendoza is working with Brian Griese here right now and it’s not so much that they’re working on footwork. They’re installing the Raiders’ offense so he’s full speed ahead.”

Jeremiah added that Mendoza’s approach mirrors that of past top prospects who used the pre-draft process to familiarize themselves with NFL systems.

“I think this is the same thing that happened with [Joe] Burrow where you can use this time to really try and learn a lot of the core verbiage and concepts along with an offense. So, it feels to me like I would be shocked, stunned, astonished if he’s not the first overall pick. I don’t see that going any other direction.”

Fernando Mendoza already learning Raiders’ offense ahead of NFL draft

Mendoza is coming off a standout junior season in which he led Indiana to its first national championship while completing 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. His rapid rise has positioned him as the consensus top quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select a quarterback as the franchise looks to reset the position following a 3-14 season in 2025. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith was released earlier this month and later signed with the New York Jets, further emphasizing the organization’s need for a long-term solution.

Mendoza’s early exposure to Las Vegas’ offensive structure suggests a potential alignment between player and franchise as draft day approaches.