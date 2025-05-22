The Dallas Cowboys got Dak Prescott back on the practice field, and he will have an exciting pairing at wide receiver this season. But on the other side of the football, Jerry Jones sent a clear message about Micah Parsons’ contract situation.

Jones said it will be necessary to have a conversation with the discontented edge rusher.

I asked Jerry Jones for an update on Cowboys extending Micah Parsons.

“I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract,” Jerry told me. “But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure & clear about that.”

Seems like Jerry is playing a little Dallas hardball with his star player. It doesn’t sound like Jones is willing to back up the money truck to Parsons’ front door and unload the cash.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons seeking more money

Parsons hasn’t been dealing tough with the Cowboys. He showed up for voluntary OTAs, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Everyone's got a different perspective but, talking to Schotty (Brian Schottenheimer) and (him) telling me how important it is for me to be there, and what he's trying to prove and show to the team — I just thought it was important,” Parsons said about being at OTAs. “One, for me and my relationship with our new head coach. To understand where he's coming from and help him in any way I can to go on this run.

“Schotty's showed up to my event, and Schotty's been around to try and build relationships. So I feel like we're at the point where if he asks her for me to come in for the leadership aspect, and to be around the guys, and show face, that's something I wanna do for my coach.”

And Parsons said he wants to get a new deal done before training camp.

“It's extremely important,” Parsons said. “I mean, you really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren't participating in camp and they're getting off to slow starts. (But) I don't wanna get off to a slow start. I wanna hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season, and be in rhythm. It's gonna be extremely important for me to get going and lead these guys.”

Parsons has played four NFL seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors every time. He has 52.5 career sacks in 63 career games. That’s an impressive total. The Cowboys have built their defense around him, so it seems likely the team will strike a rich deal with the star before the 2025 season gets too close.