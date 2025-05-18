The Dallas Cowboys made their biggest move of the offseason when they traded for wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they still have one major question mark looming over them with Micah Parsons. The superstar linebacker has made it clear he wants a new contract extension, but to this point, he has not gotten one, and recently shot down the notion that he and the team have a “handshake deal” in place.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons immediately proved himself to be one of the most explosive defenders in the game, as he's been a Pro Bowler in each of his first four seasons, while also earning a pair of First Team All-Pro selections. To this point, Parsons and the Cowboys have struggled to make progress on a new contract, and his latest two-word message made it clear the two sides were still at a standstill.

“No kizzy,” Parsons said alongside a bunch of “cap” emojis in response to a post from Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that a handshake deal had been agreed upon.

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 no kizzy https://t.co/fEnhVJv2wR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons, Cowboys still working on long-term contract extension

It's not hard to see why the Cowboys want to keep Parsons in town. He's racked up at least 12 sacks in every season, with that career-low figure coming last season when he played in just 13 games. Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew who commands a ton of attention, and even then, teams have trouble slowing him down.

With that being said, it makes sense why Parsons wants such a big contract, which Dallas has been hesitant to give him to this point. While there's still time for a deal to get done, this is something the Cowboys would rather take care of now, because Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and he could conceivably hold out in an effort to force the team's hand. For now, there's no movement, but that could end up changing in the coming weeks.