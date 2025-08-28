On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world by trading All Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The move brought an end to a months-long saga that saw Parsons beef with team owner Jerry Jones and publicly request a trade from the franchise that drafted him, which he has now gotten.

Needless to say, some of Parsons' former teammates on the Cowboys are heartbroken, to say the least.

DeMarvion Overshown took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a viral meme that encapsulated his mood.

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs posted a simple heartbreak emoji on the platform.

These probably also echo the sentiments of the Cowboys' fanbase, who have now seen their best player leave just a week before the 2025 NFL season is set to begin.

The Cowboys did get a nice consolation prize in their return package, headlined by two future first round picks from the Packers, but that likely won't make this any easier of a pill to swallow in the short term.

Article Continues Below

Parsons has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league ever since his rookie season, and he was a big part of the reason why the Cowboys defense was an elite unit for a couple of years in 2022 and 2023.

While that unit fell off a bit in 2024, there's still no denying Parsons' excellence and versatility on that end of the field, which will now possibly vault the Packers into Super Bowl contention for years to come.

The Cowboys now have a whirlwind of a week ahead of them, in which they will prepare for their season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles while simultaneously trying to figure out how to replace Parsons' production on the defensive line by committee, if that's even possible.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off the 2025 season on September 4 from Philadelphia.