The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have not been on the same page all offseason, as the star pass rusher has been trying to get a contract extension. Parsons has requested a trade, but Jerry Jones has let it be known that he didn't plan on moving him. Fast forward to now, and it looks like the Cowboys are open to listening to offers for Parsons, and it's uncertain if teams will make a move for him.

The latest news surrounding Parsons and the contract that he was offered was that it didn't involve his agent, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Jerry Jones tried to negotiate a 5-year, $202.5M deal without Micah Parsons’ agent involved. Here’s what you need to know: The 5-year structure would’ve kept Dallas in control of Parsons for the next six seasons — something agents strongly advise against, since it makes it very difficult to secure another big contract later in a career,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter

Parsons has been adamant about having his agent in contract talks, but Jones doesn't see what the problem is with just having a talk between he and the pass rusher. That has led to this situation getting out of hand, and why there hasn't been an agreement on a contract yet.

Will Micah Parsons be with the Cowboys for Week 1?

Week 1 will be here in no time, and Parsons has still not gotten an extension from the Cowboys. They have the first game of the year going against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, but they won't be at full strength if Parsons is not able to get what he wants. Not only that, but Parsons has been dealing with a back issue, and he's gone to get a second opinion on the matter. He hasn't participated in practice or preseason, and with him not getting many reps, his conditioning may not be the best, even if he does decide to suit up in Week 1.

At this point, it looks like the Cowboys want to see what they can get for Parsons, and the price will definitely be heavy when talking about a player of his caliber. The team that also trades for him has to know that they have to pay him the money that he wants. If they're willing to give up assets and pay him, then they have a good chance of trading for him.

As now, it's uncertain what could happen with Parsons, but if feels like time may be running out.