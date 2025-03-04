While the Dallas Cowboys front office got busy wrapping up a defensive lineman, owner Jerry Jones waxed nostalgic about an old buddy. Meanwhile, an ESPN mock draft prediction landed a CeeDee Lamb running mate for the Cowboys.

Without a viable No. 2 guy, the Cowboys sometimes overfed Lamb. And sometimes they struggled to move the football. Talk of the NFL Draft these days has the Cowboys finding a solution with the No. 12 overall pick, getting Tatairoa McMillan, according to espn.com.

“The Cowboys desperately need a running mate for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb,” Jordan Reid wrote. “McMillan is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds with a good catch radius. He can also run well after the catch, ranking third in the FBS among receivers with 27 forced missed tackles. McMillan is capable of playing the slot and outside, making him an ideal WR2. There are some questions about his long speed, which won't be answered until Arizona's pro day on March 18 since he didn't work out at the combine.”

Cowboys might land Tetairoa McMillan in the first round

Some draft boards have McMillan going much higher than this. The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator had him at No. 2 in one spin. That seems unlikely, but it highlights the problem with Fowler’s bet on McMillan lasting until pick No. 12.

Also, the Cowboys might not even go with a receiver, if a person listens to the running back talk of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, acccording to nbcsports.com.

“I think offensively you try to build it based on what your guys do well,” Schottenheimer said. “I got in trouble for letting Russ [Wilson] cook a little bit back in Seattle. Some people got the joke; some people didn’t.

“No, at the end of the day, you have to be able to run the football. We’ve made a commitment that we want to be great on both sides of the line of scrimmage. That’s a huge part of it. The way I say it, ‘When teams know you’re going to run the ball, you have to be able to run the ball and conversely stop the run.’ Again, depending on how the roster is filled and how it’s constructed, we want to be able to feature our guys and what they do well.”

Schottenheimer even dove into the exact specifications of what he wants his running back to be. He mentioned vision right off the top.

“You want a guy that’s got vision,” Schottenheimer said. “You want a guy that has contact balance. The fronts that we’re seeing, the fronts that we’re facing, require guys to be able to make hidden yards, whether there’s a free safety in the hole or there’s a linebacker or a defensive lineman coming off the point of attack.”

Perhaps it will come down to a good old-fashioned tug of war between Schottenhemier and Jerry Jones. Guess who will win that battle?