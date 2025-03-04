The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas won seven games and missed the playoffs, in part due to injuries to players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Now the Cowboys must transition into offseason mode and try to fix what went wrong a season ago.

One former Cowboys legend is making a career transition of his own. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally shared his thoughts on Tuesday morning about Jimmy Johnson's retirement.

“From the time we were in college until the time we were holding up those Super Bowl trophies, I knew Jimmy Johnson could be anything he wanted to be, and he was,” Jones said via a statement from the team. “Some of the most exciting times in my life I shared with Jimmy, and I cherish them.”

Johnson is one of the most successful coaches in Cowboys history. He followed that up with a hugely successful career as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. Sometimes he even tried to coach the team from afar from the Fox Sports set.

“As one of the most gifted people I've ever been around, Jimmy has blazed a remarkable, unique trail that is now deeply embedded into football and broadcasting history,” Jones added.

It is clear that Johnson and Jones have a very close relationship.

“Congratulations on your incredible career Jimmy, and I wish you well in your fourth quarter my friend,” Jones concluded. “You will always be a winner!”

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson looks back on NFL broadcasting career

Jimmy Johnson put a lot of thought into his decision to retire.

He made it clear during his retirement announcement on Monday.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it, I’m gonna miss all the guys but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Johnson claimed that he had the most fun of his career while broadcasting with Fox Sports. He even claimed it was better than winning Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

“Probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, and that’s counting Super Bowls and National Championships, was at Fox Sports,” Johnson said. “I had an absolute ball with my friends on the set. Best friends I’ve ever had.”

Johnson was as successful as a broadcaster as he was an NFL head coach. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1992 and 1993. Johnson finished his NFL coaching career with a record of 80-64.

Thank you, Jimmy Johnson, for everything you did for the NFL.