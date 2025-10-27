Two days before Dallas’ trip to Denver, Dak Prescott reflected on how far he’s come since his last game there, from a hot-start rookie who “almost didn’t get coached in the details” to a veteran who insists every part of his game has evolved.

That growth talk framed a tough reality check in Denver, where the Cowboys fell 44-24 to the Broncos. Now, with speculation swirling about potential moves, Prescott made clear where he stands.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, when asked if a trade could jump-start this team: “I trust and like the guys that we have. I honestly do, and that’s not just a political answer… Our roster is OK. Can it be better? That’s for you guys to write about and to judge. I trust those guys.” Jon Machota posted the comments on X, formerly Twitter.

Prescott’s message was less about dismissing upgrades and more about planting a flag for the locker room after a lopsided defeat. Dallas has weathered a swingy October, a statement win over Washington followed by a stumble in Denver, and the quarterback’s tone underscored continuity over quick fixes. His stance also tracks with how he’s described this group throughout the year: chemistry first, confidence earned, and execution as the only currency that travels.

That perspective matters against the backdrop of Denver. Prescott’s previous Mile High memories include one of his “uglier” outings in 2017, and his pregame remarks noted the lessons learned since: handle coaching hard, lean into details, and keep evolving.

Even with an MVP-caliber stretch earlier this month, he’s been consistent in crediting the unit’s cohesion, not just individual form, for elevating Dallas’ ceiling.

Recent milestones underline that point. Last week against Washington, Prescott joined an elite club by throwing at least three touchdowns with no interceptions in four straight games, a run matched in recent decades by Russell Wilson (2015), Drew Brees (2019), Aaron Rodgers (2014), Peyton Manning (2013–14), and Tom Brady (2007), per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was the latest data point in a season that, at its best, has looked as sharp as any in his career.

For now, Prescott’s message is simple: trust the room, fix the details, and let the work speak louder than the rumor mill. The Cowboys' next game will occur on Nov. 3 against the Cardinals.