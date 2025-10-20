The Dallas Cowboys earned a commanding 44-22 Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, and quarterback Dak Prescott was a key part of the effort. The 32-year-old completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated one of their biggest NFC East rivals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott’s latest performance placed him among some elite company.

“Dak Prescott now has thrown least three touchdowns without an interception in four consecutive games,” Schefter tweeted. “Other QBs to do that: Russell Wilson in 2015, Drew Brees in 2019, Aaron Rodgers in 2014, Peyton Manning in 2013-14, and Tom Brady in 2007.”

2025 has been kind to Prescott thus far. The Mississippi St. product has tossed 16 touchdowns and only surrendered 3 interceptions across the team’s first seven games of the campaign, and has led an offense that could help raise the team’s overall ceiling down the stretch.

“You know, I'm not trying to not make a big deal about he's playing great,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told ESPN’s Todd Archer, “but that's what we expect from Dak, and he's got incredible weapons.”

Prescott has credited the team’s chemistry as a critical component of what has made them successful this season, and given the successful returns of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVonate Turpin, it is possible that the best is yet to come.

“Not to knock any other group that I've been a part of, but the chemistry, the camaraderie, the trash talking, the emotions and passions of this unit, it's there as much as I've ever seen it,” Prescott said. “Sure, we've got some youth that's probably a big part of it. But we've got guys who just work their tails off every day, and I say it all the time — confidence is earned. Like, you don't just wake up and say, ‘Yeah I know, I can do this.' No, no, you gotta go do that. Prove it to yourself, and then you feel good about talking about it and walking the walk.”

The Cowboys will face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8.