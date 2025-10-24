The Dallas Cowboys face a challenge against the Broncos, and they have an important injury concern. Also, quarterback Dak Prescott reflected on his growth since the last trip he made to Denver for a game, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Dak Prescott, when asked how much his game has evolved since the Cowboys’ 2017 game in Denver: “Every which way, honestly. I think that was my second season. [And] I didn’t even have personalized training yet. I came in as a rookie and played so well that I was just telling the coaches, no knock to any of my coaches, but I almost didn’t get coached in the details of the position because I started off so hot. ‘Hey, don’t mess with him. Don’t ruin it.’ Right?”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has improved a ton

Prescott went 13-3 as a rookie in 2016. But he dropped to 9-7 the following season. He has 23 touchdowns and four picks as a rookie, with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions the next year.

“Year 2 was tough, and that’s probably why it was a down year for me,” Prescott said. “I’m a guy that wants to push, wants to get better, wants to be coached hard. I didn’t have a lot of growth from Year 1 to Year 2, which is also on myself, right? Having a whole offseason. So, I can’t even begin. Every part of my game has evolved and changed and gotten better since then.”

And the Denver game landed hard. Prescott completed 30 of 50 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 42-17 Broncos’ win. Prescott said it was bad, according to dallascowboys.com.

“That was one was probably one of the uglier games of my career for sure,” Prescott said. “I remember the big rain delay or lightning delay early in the game. I remember Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris. They had some guys. Definitely remember that one. Fresh, obviously, going back there.”

This year, Prescott is humming along at an MVP-type level. He has thrown for 1,881 yards in seven games with 16 scoring strikes and only three picks.

But the Broncos are supposed to have a good defense. Still, the Giants embarrassed them for 32 points in Week 7.

“It's what you play the game for,” Prescott said. “Regardless if we were both first or not, it's what you play the game from. Elite competition, an amazing environment where the fans are going to be loud. Our communication is going to be tested, the non-verbal part of it. Yeah, super excited. It'll be a great one.”