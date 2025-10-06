Rico Dowdle is gearing up for one of the most personal games of his NFL career. Just one week after torching the Miami Dolphins for 206 rushing yards and leading the Carolina Panthers to a 27–24 comeback win, the veteran running back now turns his focus to the Dallas Cowboys, the team that let him walk away.

Dowdle spent five seasons in Dallas, working his way up from an undrafted free agent to a productive rotational back. But after a 1,000-yard campaign in 2024, the Cowboys opted not to re-sign him, choosing instead to invest in former Broncos running back Javonte Williams.

That decision, as Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted this week on 105.3 The Fan, came with a touch of regret.

“We were huge fans of [Rico Dowdle], but we made a conscious decision to go for Javonte [Williams], even though we had a lot of love for Rico,” Jones said. “My hat’s off to Rico. What a hell of a game he had. He’ll be a handful for us.”

Dowdle’s breakout against Miami wasn’t just about numbers, but about timing. With starter Chuba Hubbard sidelined by a calf injury, he took over as the lead back and punished defenders with physical runs, tallying 100 yards after contact and two breakaway carries of 40-plus yards.

His energy fueled Carolina’s rally from 17 points down, and his go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Article Continues Below

After the game, Dowdle didn’t hide his motivation ahead of the Dallas matchup. “They didn’t keep me there for five years for no reason,” he said. “They’ve just got to buckle up.”

For Dowdle, Sunday’s meeting goes beyond stats. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Panthers this offseason, eager to prove he could thrive as a starter. His performance against Miami served as a statement that he still has plenty left to offer.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, the Cowboys are once again flying high behind quarterback Dak Prescott. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer called Prescott “one of the best players in the league,” saying the team feels “spoiled” to have him after the Cowboys’ 37–22 win over the New York Jets.

Prescott threw four touchdowns in that victory, pushing his early-season totals to 10 touchdowns and a 76% completion rate.

But this week, the spotlight will shift from Dak’s arm to Dowdle’s legs, and to whether his revenge narrative can hold up against his former team’s defense.