The Dallas Cowboys could only sit and watch this week as their divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 59 vs the Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion. It was salt in the wound for a Cowboys season that had been a disaster from start to finish, marred by injuries and resulting in recent changes among the coaching staff.

Still, all of the turmoil isn't stopping quarterback Dak Prescott from keeping the faith, opining that the Cowboys were “very close” to being able to contend with teams like the Eagles, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

One person who didn't take too kindly to those comments is ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who recently took to First Take to relay his thoughts, via Griffin McVeigh of On3 Sports.

“Clearly delusional,” Smith, a noted Cowboys skeptic, said. “This is Dak Prescott, when has he not been delusional? I mean, we’ve seen evidence of this time and time again from this guy.”

Smith went on to give Prescott some friendly advice regarding his current standing in the NFC East.

“He just needs to go some place and be quiet,” said Smith. The fact of the matter is that right now, the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions are in the NFC East, Philadelphia Eagles… We have a situation where Dak Prescott is entering his tenth year and a guy that was drafted in the second round has been to two Super Bowls and won one now. And a rookie has been to an NFC Championship game in his first year.”

Can the Cowboys compete?

On paper, the Cowboys still have a very talented roster, with one of the league's best receivers in CeeDee Lamb and one of its best defenders in Micah Parsons, and a former MVP candidate in Dak Prescott leading the charge from under center.

It may be easy to forget now, but the Cowboys were one of the league's best regular season teams from 2021-2023, so if they are able to stay relatively healthy in 2025, it wouldn't be a shock to see them return to playoff status.

Still, the Philadelphia Eagles looked to be on a completely different level than the rest of the field throughout the postseason, winning three out of their four playoff games in blowout fashion, including the Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

Prescott and the Cowboys will have two cracks at the Eagles next regular season.