As the Dallas Cowboys look to free agency to possibly bolster the team, executive vice president Stephen Jones would comment on what the thought process will be during that time. With the Cowboys also looking to the NFL Draft, fans have been disappointed with how the team has been relatively silent during free agency, though this time Jones gave insight into their plans.

The way Jones spoke about free agency, he would the term “selectively aggressive” when decoding how Dallas will be in regards to free agency according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We’re going to look at everything we can. We’re going to be selectively aggressive,” Jones said. “There are things in this league [you have to consider]. You have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. We’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try. We’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”

When asked if having that thought process helps Dallas, he would also talk about how that also involves their players who are up for extensions like Micah Parsons according to the team's website.

“Certainly, looking at our guys as well as free agents, potential free agents,” Jones said. “Obviously one year I thought we had really improved our football team through a couple of trades, and so there's a lot of ways to do your player acquisition and we'll continue to look at all avenues.”

Stephen Jones on where the Cowboys are at

With the Cowboys in the offseason, they for sure have decisions to make as Jones even said that it will be “really tight” when looking at their financials.

“I think we knew we were going to have a challenge this year and next year,” Jones said via The Athletic. “It’s going to be really, really tight because we still have some money left over from some guys who aren’t here today. And you’re going to have some other guys that won’t be here in the future that you still have their cap count.”

While Dallas gave contract extensions to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, fans have been waiting to hear the news of the same happening to Parsons as mentioned before. Jones would touch on the talk with the defensive superstar, saying that there are “extenuating circumstances.”

“There's always extenuating circumstances to these things,” Jones said. “Every contract negotiation's different. With CeeDee, there were still other receivers that were trying to get their deal done and some of them still hadn't got those deals done. As we all know, Dak's deal, we were working on that and Dak was in and it didn't really affect anything in terms of what we were doing. He was practicing every day and working hard and as you know, he's not distracted by things like that. I don't necessarily know that there's a lot of extenuating situations out there that would precede us from being able to get her hands around something with Micah, but we'll see.”

The Cowboys look to improve after a disappointing 7-10 season last year.