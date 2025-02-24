The Dallas Cowboys had a cursed season in 2024. Injuries to Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott killed all of the Cowboys' playoff hopes early in the year, as Mike McCarthy and company quickly fell out of the race in the NFC East. Heading into 2025, the Cowboys will be hoping for better health while they try to get back into the postseason.

In order to do that, Dallas also has plenty of holes on the roster that it needs to fill. The Cowboys could use a running back, another reliable wide receiver and some help at linebacker and on the interior of the defensive line. That makes the plan that Stephen Jones revealed on Monday for the upcoming NFL Draft somewhat surprising, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones said of the Cowboys' plan, per Moore. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey [Lance]. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”

Jones' comments seem to mean that both Lance and Cooper Rush — both of whom are free agents this offseason — won't be returning to the team next season. Lance didn't show enough signs of growth during his time with the Cowboys while Rush will likely cost more than what the Cowboys will want to spend on the backup quarterback spot.

It's certainly interesting that the Cowboys would want to burn a valuable draft pick on a quarterback in a weak QB class, especially while they have so many other spots that they can try to improve. Jones didn't make it clear where the Cowboys want to take a quarterback, and there is a good chance they will have their pick of the litter outside of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders on day two.

Whoever is brought in to back up Prescott will get to work under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was brought in to replace McCarthy as the Cowboys' new head coach. While that rookie won't get to play right away, he will get plenty of valuable reps under one of the best signal callers in football.