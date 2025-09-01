The Dallas Cowboys locked up one premier cornerback when they signed Daron Bland to a long-term deal. Now they want to get the other one back on the field. However, Trevon Diggs still has “no certainty” on a timeline for his return, according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“Matt Eberflus said they’re still working through the timeline with Trevon Diggs. So no certainty there. Said he’s looked good, though.”

The Cowboys open their season Thursday against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs working his way back

Diggs is pointing toward an early season return, according to a post on X by Calvin Watkins.

Trevon Diggs said he did everything in practice today. He’s still unsure about the opener. However, he said, “no later than week 4.”

Diggs is listed on the Cowboys’ depth chart as the starting cornerback with no injury designation, according to ESPN. Last week, Diggs offered no real answer about whether he could play against the Eagles, according to ESPN.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs said. “I want to practice a lot. I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven't practiced in a while. So I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

But he added that he’s ready to get back at it.

“Oh, I'm very hungry,” Diggs said. “I'm itching to get back out on the field. Like, I can't wait.”

And Diggs passed his physical, according to dallascowboys.com. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said hard work has been a big part of Diggs' moving back toward playing time.

“I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working,” Schottenheimer said. “He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him.”

The Cowboys have been a mixed bag of how the season will go. Trading Micah Parsons likely means things will be tougher for Diggs on the back end. The pass rush likely won't be as fierce, and receivers will have more time to get open.