The Dallas Cowboys will soon run onto the field without Micah Parsons for the first time ever. But they're also dealing with injury concerns involving Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton. All before taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Will the All-Pro cornerback and left tackle be good to go inside Lincoln Financial Field? Especially in the debut of head coach Brian Schottenheimer?

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. provided updates on both men Sunday. Beginning first with the defender.

“Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said he did everything in practice today. No limitations,” Hill shared on X (formerly Twitter). “He wouldn't commit to being on the field against the Eagles. Said it would be depend on how he feels. He didn't rule it out. But he feels good. His knee is ready.”

Hill then revealed what the blindside protector told him ahead of the Thursday night showdown.

“Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton told me today that it his plan to plan against the Eagles. Clearly nothing has been decided. But he said he believes he will be on the field Thursday night,” Hill shared.

Can Trevon Diggs, Tyler Guyton lead Micah Parsons-less Cowboys over Eagles?

Article Continues Below

The health is both stars is paramount for Dallas. The Cowboys need all the star power they can get against a familiar foe. Let alone one that will raise their championship banner in front of the visitors and the world on Thursday night.

But again — this will be the first game post Parsons trade. Which shook up the NFL and left many Cowboys reacting — including Diggs himself.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, is still game-planning for Dallas with a sense of seriousness. Especially for one newcomer via the Parsons trade.

“They still have guys we have to prepare for — they obviously got Kenny Clark, who's a really good player and they have good depth at the defensive end group. So you don't get too wrapped up into that,” Sirianni said via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Philly is currently a 7.5-point favorite to beat Dallas.