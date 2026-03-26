Part of New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's responsibilities as a “special guest” for Netflix's MLB Opening Night game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants was doing an impression of WWE legend The Rock to Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu.

During the eighth inning of the game, Winston sat with Uso and Fatu. While they were decked out in Giants gear, the team was down 7-0 to the Yankees, so Winston tried to lift their spirits.

Winston was asked what his signature “attack” would be in WWE. He began setting up his joke by saying, “Today, I got a chance to be a ball boy, and Jimmy [Uso] had told me, ‘We call it ‘ball dude.' One of my favorite things [about] WWE Superstars is they got mad at me because I threw the ball over the net, and they were booing because I didn't pick a kid to give it to. I'm getting to the joke… but you know what I told him?”

Jameis Winston on yet another side quest eating Cracker Jack with WWE Superstars Jey Uso & Jacob Fatu 😭 MLB #OpeningNight is LIVE now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/I40BfWKbcS — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 26, 2026

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He then hit The Rock's signature phrase, exclaiming, “It doesn't matter what you think!” Winston then gave him a dirty look and acted like he was going to give Uso the mic before taking it back and saying, “It doesn't matter!”

Winston, the Usos (Jey and Jimmy), and Fatu were present for Netflix's MLB Opening Night Game. The New York Giants star and the Usos were promoted as “special guests” for the broadcast.

It appears they were all present throughout the entire game. Winston's comedy was one of the highlights of the broadcast. Hopefully, Netflix brings him back for future MLB broadcasts.

He has a strong connection to baseball, too. Before becoming the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, Winston played baseball in high school. He was selected in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school. However, he opted to play college football for Florida State.