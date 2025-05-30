People are happy in Dallas Cowboys land these days, including the team's standout receivers. And head coach Brian Schottenheimer said one of them is maturing. However, offensive lineman Tyler Guyton made a brutally honest admission about his 2024 performance.

Guyton said his efforts could have been better, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton: “I didn’t do too good last season. I want to do better. I want to be a guy that can be depended on. … I’m not gonna make any excuses. I just didn’t play as good as I needed to last year. I’m coming with a different attitude this year to become a better player.”

(Guyton) said he has changed his diet. “Fast foods are out. Fried foods are out.” A lot of vegetables and salmon. Toughest to give up? Raising Cane’s

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton looking for improved season

Guyton said he has a lot to prove for the Cowboys. He said the 2024 season can count as a learning experience, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I think that I figured out a lot about what I need to do to take care of my body, to be able to play at a high level,” Guyton said. “Also, following the guys that have came before me and understanding that the routine is very important. I feel like I learned a lot.”

Schottenheimer said he already sees a difference.

“I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Tyler Guyton,” Schottenheimer said. “He's having a terrific offseason. He's working his ass off, (and) he looks great.

“He has not missed a day (in the offseason program). He was one of the first guys back in the building. It reminds me a ton of Jalen Tolbert in Year 1. He was up and down as a high draft pick and didn't have a great first year. J.T. was one of the first guys back in the building, and Tyler Guyton was one of the first guys back in the building. He understands just how important this year is for him, and not just for him, but for this football team.”

Guyton said he understands the ups and downs of the Cowboys and the tough NFL.

“I mean, of course, there's gonna be ebbs and flows,” Guyton said. “But I understand that it already happened and it's in the past. And I'm gonna move forward from it and learn from my mistakes. I have a lot to prove, (and) I have a lot to work on. I didn't do too good last season. And I want to do better. I want to be the guy that can be depended on.”