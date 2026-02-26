One Dallas Cowboys legend “looked” at rumblings involving Jeremiyah Love. But it didn't involve the rumored interest the Washington Commanders have. Dez Bryant captured the New York Giants and Love attached together.

The Cowboys legend posted this reaction to the report that the Giants are “high” on the Heisman Trophy finalist.

Of course, it's simply a rumor. Yet even future draftees like Love can spark conversations by saying he met with Giants brass when addressing reporters at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Love himself hasn't confirmed the Giants' reported interest at the NFL Combine. But still, his name linked to the Cowboys' rival was enough to spark attention from Bryant. Especially considering how Love could end up facing Dallas twice a season if taken No. 5 overall.

Are Cowboys a fit for Jeremiyah Love?

Dallas missed out on landing local talent from Frisco, Tex., Ashton Jeanty. Granted, the Las Vegas Raiders took him six spots before Dallas selected at No. 12.

Is running back a need for the Cowboys, though? Even with Javonte Williams shredding defenses with 1,201 yards?

Williams has two years left on his deal and coming off a breakout season, ruling out Love.

But if anything, Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker may need to game plan against the Fighting Irish star.

Love, again, is linked to the Giants and Commanders as both are RB needy. He's the next best RB to land inside the top five one year after Jeanty. Love will work out at the NFL Combine this week in Indy.