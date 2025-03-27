The Dallas Cowboys enter a new chapter with Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach. Mike McCarthy was let go, and despite many rumors, the Cowboys kept it in-house with the Schottenheimer hire.

Now, the pressure is on as it usually is in Dallas, and a missed playoff run will not be promising for the franchise or the fanbase. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have many areas of the roster they could boost.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 pick in the first round and No. 44 pick in the second round. In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Matt Miller, he had the Cowboys double-dipping in offense early on.

The first pick was Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at No. 12.

“The Cowboys need playmakers everywhere, and that should be their early focus. Warren would give them a upper-caliber starting tight end who would instantly be Dallas' No. 2 receiving option behind CeeDee Lamb. Brock Bowers showed how impactful a rookie tight end could be last season, and Warren has many similar qualities, including being able to get open underneath and a knack for creating yards after the catch,” Miller wrote.

Warren had 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns and was a massive part of the Penn State offense. Of course, the Cowboys have been linked to running backs — such as Ashton Jeanty — but he went two picks before to the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys add a RB in second round

Alas, the Cowboys need a running back. And, in turn, they land one in the second round of Miller's mock draft. He has them selecting Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the 44th overall selection.

“The Cowboys wait to add their running back and would get a powerful runner with great outside zone ability. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Johnson rushed for 23 touchdowns in 2024 while adding 1,725 all-purpose yards. He is a slasher who loves to run downhill and will make defenders pay if they're in his path when he clears the line of scrimmage. Watching him run through and around tackles outside the box gives off vibes similar to former Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray,” Miller wrote.

The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, although neither one is an incredibly exciting option at this point. So, adding Johnson, who created problems for opposing coordinators in the Big Ten, is a smart choice.

The offense needs help, and this mock draft has two good choices early on.