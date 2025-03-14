The Dallas Cowboys lost running back Rico Dowdle in free agency after the Carolina Panthers signed him on a one-year, $6.25 million deal. Now the Cowboys have landed a former Panthers' RB to take Dowdle’s place.

Dallas reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran running back Miles Sanders, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X. The terms of the contract were not immediately announced.

Sanders was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Philly, becoming the team’s lead rusher. In 2022, Sanders ran for a career-high 1,269 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, en route to a Pro Bowl nod. After the season, he joined the Panthers in free agency on a four-year deal.

The Cowboys swap running backs with Carolina, land Miles Sanders

In Carolina, Chuba Hubbard emerged as the lead back, limiting Sanders to a reserve role. In 27 games with the team over two seasons he ran for just 637 yards and scored three touchdowns. This offseason, the Panthers cut Sanders in a move that saved Carolina $5.23 million against the salary cap.

Now he’ll return to the NFC East as a member of the Cowboys. Dallas was in need of running back depth after deciding not to retain Dowdle, despite his 1,000-yard campaign in 2024. The Cowboys did add Denver Broncos veteran Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency. Sanders, who’s three years older than Williams, is slated as the RB2 in Dallas at the moment.

Of course, the draft could change the Cowboys' running back setup. Dallas is rumored to be interested in Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State rusher is considered the top back in the upcoming draft and he could be available when the Cowboys are on the clock with the 12th pick. It’s unlikely that the additions of Williams and Sanders would deter Jerry Jones from taking a running back early in the draft.

Dallas is still working on an extension for star pass rusher Micah Parsons. However, the team recently lost veteran defender Demarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract. Since his departure, Lawrence has been outspoken about not being able to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. This caught Parsons’ attention and the beef between former teammates has become personal.