The Dallas Cowboys have been quite up and down so far on the young 2025 NBA season, at times looking like a real playoff contender and at others looking like a contender for the number one overall pick. The Cowboys currently sit with a record of 3-3-1 after last week's home win over the Washington Commanders, a game that saw star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb return from injury.

While the Cowboys' offense has been consistently elite throughout this season, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the main thing holding Dallas back from being a legitimate threat has been its defense, which has been among the worst units in the NFL so far in 2025.

Recently, NFL reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN took his podcast to weigh in on what the Cowboys' trade deadline strategy might be.

“I would say that the Dallas Cowboys are having conversations about moves that they can make before the trade deadline to try to improve that defense just like Jerry Jones said that they could and would once they traded Micah Parsons,” said Schefter, per his account on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm not telling you that they'll be able to pull anything off, but I will not be surprised if we hear Dallas at the very least inquiring about the availability of various defensive players and ultimately trading for one before the Tuesday, November 4 trade deadline.”

A huge area of need for the Cowboys

Article Continues Below

It's not often that a team rotates between looking like a JV and varsity squad on every other possession, but that's exactly what happens when the Dallas Cowboys' defense leaves the field and its offense steps on.

Prescott has been playing at an MVP-adjacent level this season so far, and the team has also more than validated its trade for wide receiver George Pickens over the offseason.

If the Cowboys' defense were just an average unit, it's very likely that Dallas would have at least two more wins this season and be viewed as a legitimate threat in the NFC.

It remains to be seen whether or not they'll be able to add to that unit via trade.