Sunlight nearly ruined an epic moment for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. DaRon Bland admitted his pick six against the Washington Commanders came close to not happening at all.

Bland stepped in front of an errant Marcus Mariota throw during the third quarter and took it back to the end zone. But he explained what he was really fighting via Jon Machota of The Athletic Monday.

“Mariota didn’t see me in that open space, so I was like, I gotta go get this one. Even though the sun was beaming in my face a little bit, but it was good. (It was) a little bit (tough to see the ball), but it was more so just don’t drop it because I felt like it was just me and the end zone,” Bland explained.

He hopes the interception becomes a new swing in momentum for the past All-Pro.

“I haven’t (played) to my level of play that I think I can play at so far (this season) but hopefully (after Sunday) I can keep it going,” Bland said.

Does DaRon Bland envision returning to this Cowboys coverage?

Article Continues Below

Bland established himself as “Mr. Pick Six” in Dallas not long ago.

He snatched nine interceptions and returned five back for touchdowns — both NFL-best numbers in 2023. Opposing quarterbacks smartly threw away from Bland's side in 2024, as he recorded no interceptions.

New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus runs a scheme emphasizing forcing more turnovers. But Bland also hasn't gotten a chance to fully run a certain coverage — which he hopes can change soon.

“As a cover guy I like to be playing man a little bit. There are less things that you got to look at,” Bland said.

He's considered one of the league's top man CBs given his impressive ball skills. Eberflus has mixed his coverages to throw QBs off guard.

Bland previously dealt with an injury ahead of the Green Bay Packers showdown. Jerry Jones signed the CB to a four-year, $92 million deal before Week 1 of the Cowboys season. Now Bland returned to the end zone for the first time since his blockbuster '23 season.