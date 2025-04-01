The main focus for the Dallas Cowboys right now is getting Micah Parsons under a long-term contract. And Jerry Jones is pitching into the fray. But looking forward, the Cowboys have been urged to draft a Texas star with 4.2 speed, according to espn.com.

On its “prospect to fill a need outside Round 1” list, ESPN said the Cowboys should get Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

“If the Cowboys opt to wait on a running back, Blue has an explosive skill set as a runner and receiver that would work well with free agent additions Sanders and Williams,” Matt Miller wrote. “An outside slasher, Blue reportedly clocked in the high 4.2s at Texas' pro day.”

Is Texas RB Jaydon Blue enticing Cowboys?

It’s interesting to see the Cowboys have a need a the running back position. They signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during free agency. Perhaps they believe neither of those guys will be the bell cow for the 2025 season.

The need at wide receiver makes sense because it’s CeeDee Lamb and no other standout on the roster.

Also, the cornerback conundrum includes the lack of availability from Trevon Diggs. His left knee surgery rehab could extend into the season, according to espn.com.

“Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had surgery (in January) on his left knee and the recovery could keep him out of parts of training camp if not longer, according to multiple sources,” Todd Archer wrote.

So chasing Blue might seem like a stretch. But he is a nice prospect that could fall into the third round or later. He is considered a potential starter down the road, according to nfl.com.

“Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles.”

It seems like Blue would be more of a change-of-pace guy. But, he could also develop into a third-down weapon. Blue can beat linebackers and become a downfield threat out of the backfield.

A lot of NFL teams might like to have Blue as that extra little piece. So the Cowboys might have to spend their third-round pick to get him. It’s unlikely Blue would last until the Cowboys pick in Round 5 at No. 149 overall.

The current Cowboys backfield depth chart has Williams in the starting slot with Sanders as the backup. Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis are also in the mix. The Cowboys lost Rico Dowdle to free agency.