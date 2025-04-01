Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “negotiating directly” with star pass rusher Micah Parsons on a monster contract extension, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS. The deal would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

However, there's a “twist,” as noted by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team: “The Cowboys conducted all negotiations without Parsons' agent and haven’t communicated with him since the combine. Parsons will not sign without his agent’s approval (which is the smart move).”

Meirov then gave extended thoughts on Jones and the Cowboys' approach to these negotiations: “Keeping it real: The Cowboys have used this approach before, pitching players on the appeal of playing for ‘America’s Team' and building their brand to convince them to accept team-friendly deals with extra-long contracts—often 5, 6, or even 7 years instead of the usual 3 or 4. (This makes it much harder for players to secure another big contract down the line.) It has worked with some players and failed with others. There’s a reason players have agents, but the Cowboys often try to go around them.”

Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract negotiations

The Cowboys star is in line to get his own historic contract after Myles Garrett's whopper of an extension with the Cleveland Browns, which followed a trade request. Garrett set the market with a new contract worth $40 million annually, so Parsons' deal is expected to beat that. The 25-year-old Parsons has 52.5 sacks in four seasons with Dallas, making the Pro Bowl all four years while establishing himself as one of the league's best pass rushers.

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the Parsons negotiations Tuesday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting and relayed that the star has told the team he wants to remain in Dallas. Given the two sides seem to want the same thing, the assumption is a deal will be agreed upon soon.

But based on this latest report, Micah Parsons wants his agent to make sure everybody is on the up and up before agreeing on a new contract.