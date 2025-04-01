Once a person gets past the laughable trade proposal by ESPN, the focus can settle on the Dallas Cowboys signing of Micah Parsons. And Brian Schottenheimer revealed Parsons’ message to the Cowboys amid the contract talks, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“I feel very comfortable,” Schottenheimer said. “Micah said he’s going to be around. I think that’s what he wants to be. I think we’re all very comfortable with that.”

Parsons has delivered four straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Cowboys. He totaled 13 — earning defensive rookie of the year — 13.5, 14, and 12 sacks over those years. And now it’s time for the Cowboys to back up the cash truck and unload green bills on Parson’s front lawn.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is an NFL elite

The Cowboys know what Parsons brings to the field.

“At the end of the day, he’s a great player,” Schottenheimer said. “We think he’s just getting started to be honest. I have no question in my mind he’ll be around.”

But Parsons wants a big-time payday. He wants to cash up in historical fashion, according to dallasnews.com.

“Micah Parsons is expected to ask for a $200 million contract extension that would become a record for a non-quarterback,” Calvin Watkins wrote. “The request is in line with making him among the highest-paid players at his position. This offseason, Myles Garrett signed a contract extension with the Browns worth $160 million, the most for an edge rusher.”

However, the high dollar amount complicates the situation, according to Schottenheimer.

“When you’re dealing with the money that’s tossed around, not just with Micah but with the big-name players, negotiations sometimes take time,” Schottenheimer said.

But the biggest problems the Cowboys face with Parsons are the contracts they have already doled out to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. This has led to the trade speculation that owner Jerry Jones didn’t completely squash near the end of last season, using the word “usually,” according to nbcsports.com.

“Obviously we’re totally all in on Dak and CeeDee,” Jones said. “But after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah’s a great player. You don’t do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house.

“We love Micah. I can’t imagine there’s a scenario where he’s not wearing a star on his helmet.”

The Cowboys received criticism for waiting too long to sign Prescott and Lamb. And the same talk is swirling around the organization with the Parsons situation.