The Dallas Cowboys were more aggressive about adding talent this offseason than one year ago. Dallas seems to have learned its lesson after going “all in” in 2024 and only managing seven wins. In fairness, the Cowboys did suffer major injuries to Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. However, failure was baked into the season by the team's lack of urgency during free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

That is not so in 2025. The Cowboys did not make any big splashes in free agency, but they brought in a strong rookie class the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas also made an aggressive move on Wednesday, trading for WR George Pickens from the Steelers.

Dallas could still add a few more veterans before training camp. However, they already have enough talent to take a step forward on the field this fall.

The Cowboys added several rookies who have the potential to win starting jobs during training camp. There are even players, like first-round pick Tyler Booker, who are expected to become Week 1 starters for the Cowboys.

But who will have the biggest impact during their rookie season? And which players might come out of nowhere to become fan favorites?

Below we will explore on Cowboys rookie sleeper who could make a huge impact during the 2025 NFL season.

Jaydon Blue could surprise Cowboys fans during the 2025 NFL season

The Cowboys drafted Texas running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The running back position may have been the most obvious hole on the roster heading into the offseason. Dallas put in some solid effort to replace Rico Dowdle, who left for Carolina in free agency.

The Cowboys added both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, giving them a few veterans who can be leaders in 2025. Williams also projects as a Week 1 starter since he is the most talented back on the roster and can do a little bit of everything.

Many Cowboys fans and NFL draft analysts expected the Cowboys to address the running back position in the middle rounds. The 2025 draft class was particularly deep at running back, so it made sense that Dallas would seek to take advantage of the situation.

Regardless, the Cowboys decided that they only needed to add Blue. And it is easy to understand why.

Jaydon Blue is a speedy running back who gains his yardage thanks to his short-area quickness and solid top-end speed. Blue is also a capable receiver out of the backfield. This adds another element to his game, allowing him to become a mismatch against slower defenders like linebackers.

The Cowboys may have gotten a great value in Blue, who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believed graded out as a third-round talent.

Blue could end up having a role similar to Tony Pollard in Dallas. But how long will it take for the Cowboys to truly unleash him?

Will Jaydon Blue win the starting job at some point this fall?

It is still much to early to make predictions about how Dallas will approach the running back position in the long term.

Blue is a talented player, and I expect that he will earn himself a role on offense during the 2025 season. However, earning a role in an offense is not the same as winning the starting job. Especially as a running back in the modern NFL.

The most realistic scenario for Blue is to begin his career as a rotational player on offense. He could quickly become the change-of-pace back behind Javonte Williams and earn a role on third downs.

I like Jaydon Blue's chances to increase his workload as the season progresses. The ideal scenario for Blue is having a rookie season similar to Bucky Irving's from 2024.

Irving started the season as a change-of-pace back behind Rachaad White. He proved himself on the field week after week during the first half of the regular season. The Buccaneers continued to reward him with more carries, and before long he was clearly the best back on the roster.

Ultimately, Irving finished the 2024 season with STATS. Bucky even forced his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

I'm not saying that Blue needs to have as productive a rookie season as Irving. Instead, I would simply be encouraged to see Blue's role continue to grow throughout the regular season.

There's no telling if the Cowboys will decide to invest in a more talented back during the 2026 offseason.

All Jaydon Blue can do is perform at his best in 2025 and hopefully prove to Dallas that they don't need to add another back next spring.