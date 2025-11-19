Dallas finally got the kind of defensive performance it has been begging for, and Quinnen Williams was right in the middle of it. In his Cowboys debut, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle stacked a sack, multiple QB hits, and a constant interior push in a 33-16 win over the Raiders, prompting ESPN’s Marcus Spears to rave about how Williams can “multiply” the effectiveness of the entire front.

With Brian Schottenheimer calling it a “championship opportunity” week as Dallas turns toward a massive showdown with the Eagles, the conversation around the franchise is quietly shifting from survival mode to how quickly this retooled roster can be ready to chase hardware again.

That naturally bleeds into the latest draft chatter, where ESPN’s Matt Miller laid out a “dream come true” scenario for Dallas in his new mock draft. In that projection, the Cowboys land star running back Love in Round 1 as the long-term answer in the backfield, a move Miller openly admits is unlikely because of how highly he grades the prospect.

He argues that Love is one of the three best players in the class and on par, as a pure running back prospect, with recent blue-chip talents like Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley, per ESPN.

So, the logic for the Cowboys is that if an offense is still leaning heavily on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and the passing game could pair them with a true home-run threat at running back, the whole unit changes.

At 6-foot and 214 pounds, Love has already ripped off touchdown runs of 98 and 94 yards in back-to-back seasons, a reminder that every touch carries real house-call potential.

Miller notes that his patience and burst fit perfectly into a zone rushing scheme, the kind of system where one decisive cut can turn a crease into a highlight. Add in his ability to contribute as a receiver, and you can see why the idea of plugging him into Dallas’ attack has draftniks talking about a perfect stylistic match for a team that still needs more explosive balance on offense.