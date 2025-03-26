As the NFL Draft approaches in the next month, many teams are still taking a look at some of the prospects during their Pro Day. The latest player to be in the spotlight is Texas running back Jaydon Blue, who had a solid 40-yard dash time during his Pro Day, which has led a few teams to schedule visits with him, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.

“4.28 and 4.29 were the two times shared from scouts for Texas RB Jaydon Blue in the 40-yard dash today. Blue shared with us on SEC Network that he has upcoming visits scheduled with the Texans, Broncos, Eagles and Steelers, Reid wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Blue's official time of 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine was the second-fastest time among running backs during the week, and he probably wasn't at his best because of a groin injury.

“During the Combine, I was dealing with a little groin injury,” Blue told reporters via CFB insider CJ Vogel. “I found out I ran with a small tear in my groin, so it kind of affected the way I ran, like I wanted to, or push off. So for me to come out healthy and be able to showcase what I can really do out here, it’s a good feeling.”

It was obvious he was dealing with something during that time because he came out during his Pro Day and put on a show.

Who could select Jaydon Blue in the NFL Draft?

Blue looks like a running back who could come into an organization and make an impact on Day 1, and there are a few teams who need some depth at the position. The Steelers are one team, as they just lost Najee Harris in free agency, and will need to fill a void in that department. It wouldn't be a surprise if they take a look at Blue and he's drafted by them.

The Broncos are another team who could select Blue, as they were more of a running back by committee group last season. They can continue to go by that philosophy, and Blue could be a change of pace running back for them. Though the Eagles have solidified their starting running back as Saquon Barkley, they need some depth behind him.

Blue will have a lot of interest come draft time, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a team wanted to trade up to get him.