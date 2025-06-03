One player for the Denver Broncos is unhappy about his Pro Football Focus rating, while another player hopes for increased attention in the offense. Adding to the mix this season, here are three Broncos hidden gems you need to know on the 2025 roster.

Denver has big-time aspirations for the upcoming season. Super Bowl dreams are even part of the agenda. And players who step up from the background can help push the team toward lofty goals.

One of the players in the mix is left tackle Garett Bolles, who is on the fringes of no longer being a hidden gem. But rather one very visible to NFL eyes.

Broncos OT Garett Bolles is emerging

It has been four years since Bolles received postseason recognition. And that 2020 second-team All-Pro selection for now stands as an outlier. Things could change this season, according to espn.com.

“Bolles is still waiting for his first Pro Bowl nod, but he was seventh among tackles in pass block win rate last season (93.4%) and 13th in 2023 (91.6%),” Aaron Schatz wrote. “His only problem might be the flags, as he was fifth among linemen last season with 15 total penalties (including declined or offsetting).”

The Broncos made him happy in December by signing him to a four-year contract extension, according to denverbroncos.com.

“This is a dream come true,” Bolles said Thursday. “I grew up in this city. I became a man in this city as a football player, as a husband. And (to) get to be here long term with my family, it means the world to me. I'm just so grateful for the (Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group) — and what an amazing ownership group we have.”

And Bolles said he longs to be part of a postseason resurgence for the proud franchise.

“All I wanted to do was win here, and win at the highest level,” Bolles said. “And play in the biggest games in the biggest moments with the biggest stars and the brightest lights. Just the culture that we have here for so many years now. It's awesome to be where we're at. It's not over, it's not done. We still have a lot of work to do. But, we're putting people in the right positions to be successful.”

Broncos RB R.J. Harvey turning heads

If you listen only to Pro Football Focus, you will sleep on Harvey. PFF didn’t list him among their top 32 running backs for 2025.

Four other rookies made the list, but Harvey could have a similar opportunity to Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said Harvey is already putting in the effort, according to broncoswire.com.

“He's done a really good job working,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “He does a good job out of the backfield. It's hard to tell with shorts and a shirt what it’s like running the ball with no pads, but that's obviously why we got him.

“You know he can run the ball, but I think it's the other things that he's showing. Just the routes, [his] suddenness and quickness in his hands. I think all that's really good to see, but he's a great guy, first and foremost, then I think it’s going to translate for him being a successful player.”

And praise rings in from former NFL running back Chase Edmonds, according to broncoswire.com.

“I absolutely love this guy,” Edmonds said. “You talk about juice, you talk about the ability to get skinny, get back out to the outside. Broncos Country, let me tell you something right now: Get your Kool-Aid ready, because this brother is bringing the juice.”

Broncos TE Claeb Lohner might be a steal

The Broncos grabbed Lohner in the seventh round, but that hasn’t stopped Sean Payton’s excitement about the player’s potential, according to Sports Illustrated.

“You see traits, you see movements,” Payton said. “I’m not a big fan of the Big 12 Pro Day because a player like him gets six routes instead of 20 that he would get at his own Pro Day. So hopefully that’s going away, but there are two or three clips where I’m like, ‘Play it again. Play it again.’ Then, when you watch him, and you watch him move, and even in our first two days here. People bring up Jimmy [Graham]. Now, Jimmy was a third-round pick. I get it, but there were some similarities in that.”

But Payton said it’s a work in progress, too.

“We have to coach and develop,” Payton said. “In other words, if it was already present when you watch him, and you guys see him, and shake his hand and stand next to him, like, ‘Holy cow.’ There are traits there that excite me. Then, just visiting with him, and his intentionality, and his excitement about it. I’m excited to watch it.”