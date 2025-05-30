The Denver Broncos could be ready to take a huge leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Denver has thrived during Sean Payton's tenure as head coach, but they have not yet had any postseason success. Payton made a big promise about one offensive player who could have a big role this fall.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton promised “more touches” for second-year running back Audric Estime during a recent interview.

“He's a back that requires enough touches,” Payton said Thursday, via team transcript. “He's going to get those opportunities.”

Estime had a limited role behind Javonte Williams during his rookie season. He logged 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It sounds like he's in for a large increase in carries.

Payton does not want Estime to change how he plays, though. Estime simply needs more opportunities to do what he does best.

“Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted,” Payton said when asked what he wants to see from Estime in 2025. “The things that we saw. [It was] a little bit harder for him last year — for a handful of these guys. I don't want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn't have enough [touches].”

Audric Estime, RJ Harvey will compete for Broncos starting running back role

Estime may be getting more touches, but he will not be alone in the backfield. He will compete with rookie RJ Harvey for carries during the 2025 season.

Harvey made a bold declaration ahead of his rookie season. He is excited to follow in a long line of running backs coached by Sean Payton.

“Definitely want to be like those guys,” Harvey told reporters during rookie minicamp. “Like Darren Sproles, he went crazy with the Saints. Kamara, too. I want to be better than those guys, so I'm going to work every day, get better, just prove myself to all the vets and the coaches. I want to make an immediate impact in this league.”

The vision for Harvey and Estime in Denver could very well match what Payton accomplish with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

It will be interesting to see how successful Denver's running game truly is later this fall.