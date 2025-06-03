The Denver Broncos are riding high after snapping their playoff drought in 2024, but linebacker Nik Bonitto is still playing with something to prove. Despite elite production, Bonitto was left off Pro Football Focus’ top 10 rankings for interior defensive linemen — and he wasted no time sharing his thoughts on social media.

Bonitto quote-tweeted PFF’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, firing back with a simple yet cutting reply.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 not serious”

The timing of Bonitto’s post couldn’t be sharper. As the 2025 NFL offseason unfolds, the former Oklahoma star is coming off his third season — and by far his most dominant. Bonitto logged 13.5 sacks in 2024, ranking third in the league behind only Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett, and earned second-team All-Pro honors while anchoring the Broncos defense.

Despite those accomplishments, PFF left the pass rusher off its top 10 rankings — a move many viewed as a snub. While the list technically highlighted interior linemen, the omission stirred debate, especially considering Bonitto’s elite 92.6 coverage grade — the highest among all edge defenders.

The PFF edge rusher rankings for 2025 also placed Bonitto 23rd overall, a placement that feels low given his sack production, versatility, and overall impact on the field. His performance helped lead a defensive turnaround in Denver, as the Broncos ended the 2024 season with a 10-7 record and snapped their postseason drought.

While they fell short in the Wild Card round against Buffalo, the team made massive strides under head coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The former Oregon standout showed poise throughout the year, giving fans hope that Denver finally has long-term stability at the position.

Bonitto’s snub may be frustrating, but it’s not unfamiliar. He’s continued to rise each year since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His growth into a defensive leader was on full display last season — both on the field and off. From a pick-six to a youth charity event in Denver, Bonitto’s impact extends far beyond just stats.

If this offseason proves anything, it’s that Bonitto isn’t going to quietly accept being overlooked. And come September, the Broncos defense might just let the tape speak louder than any rankings.