It’s the time of year when the Denver Broncos have a chance to seriously build on their 2024 success. They’ve added a new special teams coach but must make tough roster decisions. And here is the Broncos’ three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with trades, according to Pro Football Network simulator.

The Broncos made the playoffs in 2024, but couldn’t hold up against the Buffalo Bills in a blowout Wild Card round loss.

Perhaps the Broncos will pull off a trade in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Tennessee Titans rejected their trade offer in the simulator. And that led to a big mistake in the first round.

Broncos get South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori at No. 20 overall

Sure, Emmanwori is a quality player. He’s definitely a first-round talent, according to Pro Football Network.

“Nick Emmanwori is a rare blend of size, athleticism, and instincts at safety,” PFN wrote. “Built like a modern WILL linebacker yet fluid enough to patrol the secondary, he thrives as a split-field defender. What truly sets him apart is his elite football IQ. He processes the game instantly, much like Kyle Hamilton. With his quick decision-making and natural playmaking ability, Emmanwori has the traits to excel at the next level.”

The problem is the Broncos enter the draft in desperate need of offensive help for emerging young quarterback Bo Nix. Although it’s a little far-fetched, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty remained on the board at No. 20. He should have been the Broncos pick. If not Jeanty, Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State fell into the Rams’ lap at No. 26. That would have been a good pick for the Broncos.

GM George Paton should keep Broncos on task

Fortunately for Broncos fans, general manager George Paton won’t make such a mistake on draft day. CEO Greg Penner said Paton commands draft day very well, according to nytimes.com.

“I think you’ve seen with the players that emerged this year, going back to a number of George’s drafts and some of the players that they brought on board, it’s a testament to the job that he and his staff are doing,” Penner said days after Denver’s wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. “A big part of it is the partnership between Sean (Payton) and George. I saw early on that it was working really well. Their personalities complement each other. They’re different and yet they’ve got common ground that they can work from.”

Paton said the Broncos need to have a high standard of making the playoffs a regular occurrence.

“This has to be our standard moving forward,” Paton said. “We have to go to the playoffs. You’re going to play teams like the Bills, like the Ravens, like the Chiefs. So how do we get there? Really that’s our goal this whole offseason — try to find that secret sauce. We need to have another really good offseason, another really good plan. I know we will.”

Broncos get Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson in Round 2

It’s hard to imagine this going much worse for the Broncos. They passed up potential wide receiver selections (Xavier Restrepo of Miami, and Utah State’s Jalen Royals) to grab a decent but unexciting running back.

Maye Johnson would develop into something above average. But he just doesn’t move the needle much.

“Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had an incredible season, solidifying his spot in the NFL Draft conversation,” PFN wrote. “At 6'0″ and 225 pounds, he’s a rare mix of power and agility, like a pitcher with both a fastball and a changeup. Whether breaking tackles or outrunning defenders, Johnson consistently shines against elite competition. Once in the Heisman Trophy discussion, his stock only continues to climb.”

That description is rather humorous. It says “rare mix of power and agility, like a pitcher with both a fastball and a changeup.” Apparently this is from a football-only writer because pitchers with both a fastball and changeup are not particularly rare. Maybe if you put “great” before the fastball and the changeup, it looks a little different.

Still, the Broncos should have gone with a wide receiver here.

Oregon’s Tez Johnson goes to Broncos in Round 3

This pick saves the draft from a horrible rating. If the Broncos got Johnson this late, it would be a good grab. And he fits their wide receiver need. At 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds, he would be a nice complement to Courtland Sutton.

“Tez Johnson is a dynamic, crafty route runner with impressive separation skills and elusive mobility,” PFN wrote. “His slight frame poses challenges, including situational drops and limited range on the outside. Despite these size concerns, the Ducks' leading receiver projects as a productive slot weapon who thrives when schemed into open space.”

As Nix continues to develop, having a guy Johnson terrorizing the middle of the field fits nicely. It can make Nix a more effective runner on scrambles as well.

Nix completed 66.3% of his passes with 29 touchdown tosses and 3,775 yards. He also ran for 430 yards. The full-season package encouraged Payton, according to nfl.com.

“I'm really encouraged, and I'm glad that he's with us and that it worked out the way it did,” Payton said. “I know this: He's very conscientious. He comes in, (and) he spends a lot of time here. He was here in my office for half an hour yesterday. I think it's all in front of him. I've said this before. I think we've found that player (who) can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success we're used to having. I think we've found it.”

Now the Broncos need to add the right draft pieces. This version of the mock draft comes in with a grade of D. The Broncos didn’t assess their offensive needs. Big-time playmakers aren’t going to be found in the fourth round and beyond.