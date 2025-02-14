While Darren Rizzi's name has been tied with multiple different jobs, the most likely outcome for ex-Saints interim head coach always seemed to be the Denver Broncos, given his attachment to Sean Payton. After it got reported that Rizzi was likely to become the special teams coordinator for the Broncos, the news officially broke on Friday, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“Got Rizz: The #Broncos are hiring Darren Rizzi as their special teams coordinator, per source,” Pelissero wrote. “The #Saints rallied behind Rizzi, 54, as interim coach and he was a finalist for the full-time job. But New Orleans hired Kellen Moore and now Rizzi reunites with Sean Payton in Denver.”

Beginning his coaching career in 1993, Rizzi has been around the game of football for three decades, spending the last six seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton was the head coach for three of those six seasons, giving the two a working history together.

Here's how those three seasons looked:

2019: 13-3 (lost in Wild Card)

13-3 (lost in Wild Card) 2020: 12-4 (lost in divisional round)

12-4 (lost in divisional round) 2021: 9-8

While they just missed out on the playoffs in 2021, Payton and Rizzi proved to be a successful duo together, having nothing but winning seasons in their three years on the same staff.

And after the Broncos fired Ben Kotwica — the former special teams coordinator — there was an opening for Rizzi to slide right in and re-create the success they had in The Big Easy.

Well, they might want more success than losing in the first and second rounds of the playoffs. But — considering the teams Rizzi coached once Payton announced his retirement in 2022 — there's no doubt he's happier to be in Denver than in New Orleans.

One team is on the up and up, while the other is looking to end the 2025 season with a winning record, maybe.

And while the Saints have their new leader in Kellen Moore, Rizzi is likely happier to be with Payton in the Mile High City.